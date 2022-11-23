Spain vs. Costa Rica: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

The Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, coach of Costa Ricawho this Wednesday will face Spain in the first match of both in group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, declared this Tuesday that against the team

Luis Enrique will have “to play the 90 minutes to the limit”. “

“It’s logical to say that it’s going to be a very complicated game; we have to be very attentive at all times to our strategy, with which we hope to make our rival uncomfortable,” said the Costa Rica coach, who qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after defeating New Zealand in the playoffs (1-0), thanks to a goal from Joel Campbell.

“And then deploy our strengths, which we also have,” said the Costa Rican coach, who will face Spain at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha, hours after Germany lost 1-1 to Japan.

Lineups

Spain

Costa Rica

follow the game here