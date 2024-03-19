The Spanish team returns to the playing fields to face a Colombia that has just beaten teams like Mexico and Brazil, and is already second even in an important qualifier. It is true that the Spanish have not faced such good nations lately, but they are the current champions of the Nations League and great favorites to win the Euro 2024. The additions of players like Cubarsí or the call-up of others like Lamine Yamal, make That this national team has something that awakens passions among our fans.
Here we leave you a preview full of information about how, where and when the match is going to take place and what will be the most likely elevens that we will see based on those called up by both selectors during the confrontation between the two teams.
Match information
City: London, England
Stadium: London Stadium
Date: Friday March 22th
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can Spain vs Colombia be seen on television in Spain?
La 1, RTVE Play
Where can Spain vs Colombia be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
Where can Spain vs Colombia be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN
Where can Spain vs Colombia be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Georgia
|
3-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
Victory 1-3
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
0-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
2-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
6-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Mexico
|
Victory 2-3
|
Friendly
|
Venezuela
|
1-0 victory
|
Friendly
|
Paraguay
|
0-1 victory
|
South America World Qualifier
|
Brazil
|
2-1 victory
|
South America World Qualifier
|
Ecuador
|
0-0 draw
|
South America World Qualifier
Spain: Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo, Rodri, Merino, Fabián, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Morata.
Colombia: Ospina, Mosquera, Andrés Reyes, Brayan Vera, Velásquez, Ian Poveda, Campuzano, Ruiz, Gómez, Luis Díaz and Cucho.
From 90min we consider that Spain has the better team, it is a block that, despite testing players, is already quite worked on and well thought out for the Euro Cup.
Spain 2-1 Colombia
