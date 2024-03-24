The Spanish team returns to the playing fields to face a Brazil that has just beaten teams like England. It is true that the Spanish have not faced such good nations lately, but they are the current champions of the Nations League and great favorites to win the Euro 2024. The additions of players like Cubarsí or the call-up of others like Lamine Yamal, make That this national team has something that awakens passions among our fans.
Here we leave you a preview full of information about how, where and when the match is going to take place and what will be the most likely elevens that we will see based on those called by both selectors during the confrontation of the two teams.
Match information
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Tuesday March 26
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can Spain vs Colombia be seen on television in Spain?
La 1, RTVE Play
Where can Spain vs Brazil be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
Where can Spain vs Brazil be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN
Where can Spain vs Brazil be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Colombia
|
Defeat 0-1
|
International friendly
|
Georgia
|
3-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
Victory 1-3
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
0-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
2-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
England
|
0-1 victory
|
International friendly
|
Argentina
|
Defeat 0-1
|
South America World Qualifier
|
Colombia
|
Defeat 2-1
|
South America World Qualifier
|
Uruguay
|
Defeat 2-0
|
South America World Qualifier
|
Venezuela
|
1-1 draw
|
South America World Qualifier
Spain: Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo, Rodri, Merino, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Morata.
Brazil: Rafael, Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell, Douglas Luiz, Guimaraes, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Savinho and Richarlison.
Spain 1-1 Brazil. The Brazilian team, despite the victory against England, is not at its best and the defeat against Colombia of Spain calls into question the capacity of this team, therefore, a competitive match is expected without many goals. .
