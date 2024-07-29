The match between Spain and Brazil at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third match for our women’s football team in this competition. This exciting encounter will take place on July 31. The exact time of the match is 5:00 p.m. for what will be one of the most anticipated moments for the current world champion team.
City: Bordeaux, France
Date: July 31st
Stadium: Matmut-Atlantique Stadium
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play and DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on Foxsports.com.
Rival
Result
Competition
Nigeria
1-0 V
Olympic Games
Japan
2-1 V
Olympic Games
Belgium
2-0 V
Euro Cup Qualification
Czech Republic
2-1 D
Euro Cup Qualification
Denmark
3-2 V
Euro Cup Qualification
Rival
Result
Competition
Japan
1-2 D
Olympic Games
Nigeria
0-1 V
Olympic Games
Jamaica
4-0 V
Friendly
Jamaica
4-0 V
Friendly
Japan
1(0)-1(3) V
Shebelieves Cup
Spain is in an incredible moment in its history and is ready to continue adding to its list of achievements after winning the World Cup and the Nations League in the last 12 months. Furthermore, in these Olympic Games, where it starts as the favourite, everything seems to be going according to plan, with two wins in two games, and against Brazil they will be playing for first place in the group.
Brazil, on the other hand, lost the second group match against Japan, so if they want to qualify they have to go all out against a Spain that is unstoppable. Even so, their victory in the first match against Nigeria still has them in the competition, so all is not lost and it is sure to be a very interesting match for the Brazilians against the Spanish team.
Spain: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona; Aitana, Patri Guijarro, Alexia; Jenni Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo.
Brazil: Lorena, Rafaelle Souza, Lauren, Thaís Ferreira, Yasmim, Ana Vitória, Angelina, Antônia, Priscila, Gabi Nunes, Marta.
Spain 2-1 Brazil. Although the Brazilians are a great team, the Spanish team knows that they have to prove that they are the best team in the world, and getting through the groups with 9/9 in points would be a clear warning to the other teams about the state they are in for the Olympics.
