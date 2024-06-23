The Spanish team will face an Albania that may not have yet said its last word in this Euro Cup, in the third match of group B of this Euro Cup 2024. In the second match, a once again devastating national team managed to win by 1- 0 to an entire Italy that did not find a way to stand up to any of the strategies proposed against them, while the Albanians had to come back from 1-2 after putting themselves ahead again and Croatia coming back against them . But a tie in stoppage time left them alive so that if they play a good game and beat Spain, they could even get into second place, depending on the result of the other game in the group. Now they measure each other and we will see which players from both teams will not be able to be there for this match and especially from the Spanish team who will now be thinking about the round of 16.
Therefore, here we will review the players who are injured, suspended or will be doubtful for the match between both teams.
The Spanish team does not have any injured players as such, but Nacho did not play the second game due to some discomfort that after the first game, he preferred not to force, taking into account that Laporte was already completely ready from his injury. In addition, Rodri suffered a hard blow to his knee, but in this case it will not be that, but his sanction due to the accumulation of cards, which will keep him away from the playing fields at least this day, but he will be back for the round of 16 .
Apart from this, both Carvajal and Le Normand saw the yellow card in the match against Italy which leaves them as warned, and if they see one more yellow card against Albania, they will be forced to miss the quarterfinal match.
For its part, the Albanian team has not suffered any injury so far in the competition, or at least no player has had to be changed due to pain of any kind, which will make them go with the entire squad for this third match. of groups against Spain where they play to remain in the competition for at least one more match.
On the other hand, regarding the issue of warnings, no player has been sanctioned yet, but up to 5 may miss the round of 16 match if they see a yellow card, and Mirlind Daku, Hysaj, Klaus Gjasula, Arbër Hoxha and Broja are the players who have already They carry a yellow card from the first two group games against Italy and Croatia.
