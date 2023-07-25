Spanish elections, stop the Meloni-Weber plan: the takeover from the right stops, Ursula and Forza Italia rejoice

Suddenly, the hypothesis of a European coalition between the EPP and the conservatives is losing ground. Several newspapers claim it today, starting with Corriere della Sera which argues that the result of the elections in Spain complicate the takeover of the European Parliament from the right in view of the 2024 European elections. “The test strongly desired by Manfred Weber went bankrupt bringing out the existence of more than a few stomach aches in the party for an alliance with the extreme right, especially among the delegations of the Nordic countries. Now the result of Vox, lower than expected, has opened up new scenarios”, writes the Corriere della Sera.

According to the newspaper, “what is being said in Brussels is that Weber’s calculations of a shift to the right by the Eurochamber do not take into account the German factor: if Berlin – led by a socialist-driven coalition – reconfirms the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who is popular, it is very unlikely that the majority in the EU Parliament does not also include the socialists of the S&D”.

In the Italian majority, only Forza Italia rejoices, member of the EPP and ally of the Spanish Popolari. “The pendulum of politics – he explains to the newspaper the blue secretary Antonio Tajani – goes towards the European People’s Party. Spain after Greece and Finland. Auspicious. Serious, credible, reliable, responsible forces who recognize themselves in certain values ​​win”.

Elections in Spain, the strategies of the Brothers of Italy and the League for Europe

Forward with the aim of building a centre-right alliance in view of the European elections. The disappointing outcome of Vox and the failure of the coalition to win formed with the Popolari in the political elections in Spain does not discourage Giorgia Meloni’s party from moving forward with the project of building a center-right axis in Europe. “Of course, in view of the Europeans, the glass is half empty is that we hoped to have a ‘friendly’ government in Madrid and we don’t have it”, however, an FdI colonel explains to Agi.

“But if we were to project the results to the Europeans, where there is a clearly proportional system, iThe PP would increase its seats by more than a third and Vox would double them; therefore from the point of view of the final sum of centre-right MEPs it would certainly be an important statement with respect to the current situation in the European Parliament. So we are moving forward in that direction initiated” by dialogue with the EPP.

The Northern League’s point of view is different, although firmly in the centre-right majority in Italy, they belong to a different European family, the Identity and Democracy group in which they sit in Strasbourg together with Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement national and the Germans of Alternative fur Deutschland. “It’s a pity that” Vox and the popular “for very few seats we didn’t get the majority, also thanks to a jagged system”, the head of the Lega delegation to the European Parliament, Marco Campomenosi, began when asked on the issue.

“I would not underestimate the risk that in Spain we go to a coalition government, one of those broadly agreed solutions, which do not respect the will of the voters, as also happened in Italy in the last legislature, where we went from a yellow-green government to a yellow-red executive and then end up with the one led by Mario Draghi supported by everyone except Meloni”, says Campomenosi. “If we don’t want these solutions to be repeated at European level as well – he warns – it is necessary to work to consolidate relations between the popular, conservatives and the Id group and to avoid stupid conflicts and vetoes. The fear is that the latter often serve only to confirm the broad understanding scheme. It is necessary for the EPP to get out of this logic otherwise it means that he wants to govern with the left. In this sense, we judge the signal coming from Germany as very positive, where the head of the German conservatives Friedrich Merz has opened up to an alliance with the far-right Afd, even if ‘only’ at the local level”.

