Corona fatigue is increasing, people want to travel again. But when will a vacation in Spain be possible again?

Madrid – The corona* -Frust is now just as great as the desire to travel, people want to be in the sun and the sea. But when will a Spain* -Holiday be possible again? The Spanish government warns tourists to be cautious and considers holidays at Easter to be very unlikely*, reports costanachrichten.com *. “The most important thing is the protection of the people”, stressed the Spanish Minister of Tourism Reyes Maroto recently.

Maroto spoke of a resumption of the tourism business in Spain in the second half of 2021 – provided the vaccination targets are then achieved. And even if a vacation in Spain should be possible again during the summer holidays: Travel will still be marked by “the greatest caution”, according to Maroto – the opposite of one Mallorca* -Holiday at Ballermann. *costanews.com is part of the Ippen-Digital network.