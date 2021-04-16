Nine months after European leaders agreed to create a massive aid package to the European economy, there are still 10 countries that have not given the final green light. And to this we must add the approval process of the plans, which may take three months. Several countries, which fear that the arrival of the funds will be delayed until autumn, urge the Commission to accelerate this process. Among them is Spain. Vice President Nadia Calviño insisted that the plans should be approved “as soon as possible.” “There is no time to waste,” he said.

More information

With China back in top shape and the United States resuming the pace of recovery with its gigantic stimulus plan, international institutions continue to put all the pressure on the European Union to approve its aid and credit package of 800,000 million euros . “It is extremely important that the plan comes into operation without delay,” said the vice president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, this week in an appearance before the European Parliament.

But there is still a long way to go until the funds start to flow. Ten countries have yet to ratify the agreements reached in Brussels. The process is bogged down in the heart of Europe: Germany awaits the decision of the Constitutional Court and in Poland this process has divided the Government. Community sources hope that the doubts do not spread to others hawks, in particular Austria, and they are confident that the package will have received the green light from all capitals in June.

The countries view with concern, however, the bureaucratic path that the plans have left. Brussels already assumes that not all countries will arrive on time on April 30, which it now defines as a “soft limit”. According to diplomatic sources, probably Finland and the Netherlands will be delayed. The Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said on Friday that Brussels has not yet received any programs. However, the Portuguese Minister of Economy and current president of the Council of Ministers of Economy and Finance of the EU, João Leão, advanced that proposals from Spain, Greece, France and Portugal will soon reach Brussels.

Gentiloni confirmed that, once received, a period of two months is opened for the European Commission to evaluate them and a period of another month for them to pass through the Council. The commissioner hoped to be able to deliver before the summer break the pre-financing part – 13% of the entire plan – to the first countries that have approved.

The funds, in September

The same was pointed out by the Executive Vice President of the Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, who assured that if all countries present “quality plans”, they will be able to give their approval in June and go to the markets in July to make the first deliveries. However, other sources consulted find it very difficult for the money to reach the capitals before September.

The countries with the most advanced plans demand that the Commission not wait two more months before approving them. These countries argue that they have been negotiating their investment and reform program since last October, which is why the Community Executive knows them by heart. Therefore, they do not understand that Brussels now needs 60 days to evaluate them.

France, which has defended that those 800,000 million euros are going to fall short, has even parked that demand to expand the fund to accelerate the work in progress. “The debate is there, but the priority now is clearly to start the mechanism,” say French sources.

The Second Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, also urged Brussels to accelerate the pace. “I am sure that this afternoon at the Ecofin meeting there will be enough Member States that we are going to insist on the urgency and need for these recovery plans to be approved as soon as possible,” he said before the meeting. Calviño stressed that it is necessary to “inject” the 140,000 million into the Spanish economy as soon as possible to start the recovery.