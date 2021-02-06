A moment of happiness in this dark period. Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid (Spain) organized the wedding of two patients affected by Covid-19. It was by message that Fernando, 70, asked for the hand of Rosario, 62. Subsequently, a real ceremony was organized in the establishment. Through a videoconference call, a priest formalized their union.

The bride, moved to tears, was able to take advantage of this memorable moment. “It really is the most extraordinary time of our life“, confides Rosario. All traditions have been respected, even the throwing of the bouquet of flowers by the bride. An enchanted parenthesis which allows the couple to breathe for a moment in their fight against Covid-19.”He is a strong man, a fighter, a champion. And we will overcome it all“, assures Rosario.