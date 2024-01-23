Two brothers of Colombian nationality, aged 26 and 39, were arrested in Alicante (eastern Spain) accused of the crimes of document falsification, fraud and favoring illegal immigration for selling falsified asylum and residence cards, according to a statement from the Spanish National Police.

(Also: 'He confessed to a fight and that he had proceeded to dismember him': Daniel Sancho's lawyer)

One of them allegedly bought falsified asylum and residence cards for 600 and 1,000 euros.respectively, to a third person with whom he contacted through a private chat on a well-known social network and the other sold them.

(You can read: More than 6,600 people died trying to arrive illegally in Spain in 2023)

The investigation began after the arrest in Madrid of a person who, upon being caught with one of those false documents, told the agents that an individual had provided it to him for 630 euros. The alleged seller turned out to be one of the two Colombian citizens and was arrested in Alicante, where he resided.

The police later verified that there were two more people involved, one of whom acted as an intermediary and the other as a supplier of the false documents.

(We recommend: Best countries to spend retirement in 2024: Colombia, in a good position, according to ranking)

The alleged intermediary, identified as the brother of the detainee in Alicante, was also arrested in that city and investigators found out that, apparently, he had acquired at least three more falsified documents: two asylum cards and one residence card for which he had paid 1,200 and 1,000 euros, respectively.

The Police continue with the investigations to try to locate more people involved in the plot and have sent all the actions carried out to the Investigating Court acting as guard in Alicante.

(You can read: Spaniard released by Iran after spending more than a year in prison lands in Madrid)

EFE