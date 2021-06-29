The Spanish selection answered. Yesterday against Croatia he had a maturity test on a key day, and the truth is that he did the job. He overcame the initial setback with Pedri’s own goal, to a dramatic second half ending in which they tied a game won and in the end he won in an epic overtime.
All this together has to be a boost of morale in the face of what is coming. Are the quarter finals of a great tournament. Before they were the team’s barrier, and although since 2008 to 2012 were exceeded always, the truth is that it is the first time since then that the national team reaches at least that round. It did not not in Brazil, not in France, not in Russia.
So right now Spain is a clear candidate to win the tournament. In the first place, because it is already in the top 8. Second, because Switzerland took the big favorite out of the way, after his epic victory against France (3-3 and 5-4). Be careful, the Helvetians are a great team and they can beat ours. But that does not mean that the Red has more options to pass. More than against France for sure.
In the end, to win a Eurocup you have to have a good team, but above all respond in the key moments. Spain for the moment did it yesterday. It may or may not end up winning, but what is certain right now is that it is one of the great favorites to lift this Eurocup.
