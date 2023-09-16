New very harsh statement signed by 39 female footballers, including 21 of the 23 world champions: they do not consider the president’s resignation sufficient and ask for a radical change

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci – madrid

Chaos. This is the best word to describe the current situation of Spanish women’s football. The championship restarts this weekend, after having averted a very strong strike threat at the last second. The national team is at a standstill.

waiting and postponement — Today at 4pm it was expected that Montse Tomé, the new coach who replaced Jorge Vilda, dismissed a few days ago, would be introduced and in turn present the list of players called up for the two Nations League matches in the next few days, against Sweden and Switzerland . It was an awaited and almost historic moment, because it meant turning the page and starting again after the ‘picotazo’ scandal, the kiss stolen by the now former federal president Luis Rubiales from Jenni Hermoso in the celebrations for winning the World title. Everything postponed. See also Latest news from Chivas: a new player to Europe?, VAR in favor of Chivas, next game and more

21 no out of 23 — Because before Tomé’s list arrived, a new very harsh statement arrived signed by 39 female footballers, including 21 of the 23 world champions. The only two who did not join the new mass protest were Madrid players Athenea Del Castillo and Claudia Zornoza, the latter however later announced her retirement from the national team. Atletico’s Sheila Garcia didn’t sign either, but she missed the World Cup due to injury.

RESIGNATION AND NOTHING MORE — At that point the federation was forced to postpone Tomé’s presentation conference indefinitely, then starting frenetic negotiations with its players. Who complain that the changes announced on the basis of the Rubiales gate have not been made. They asked for 5 things, they only obtained the resignation of the president, who today appeared in court in Madrid accused of sexual assault.

TOTAL RENEWAL — The players are asking for a total renewal of the federal organizational chart, obviously thinking of those involved in women’s football and the women’s national team. The presidential cabinet, the general secretariat, marketing, communications, the integrity commission. The 39 signatories claim that the change is radical, and they did not like what they have seen in recent days. Rubiales fell, and they don’t consider it enough. See also F1 | Verstappen: "I suffered immediately with every compound"

CT IN THE BALANCE — And also watch out for the position of coach Tomé himself, who was Vilda’s assistant at the World Cup. Montse resigned after the scandal broke out, distancing himself from Vilda, but it is not clear whether his promotion is to the liking of the players or not. And then it’s an all-out discussion about everything. You have until next Thursday to make your call-ups, 24 hours before the match against Sweden. We’ll see how this incredible tug of war ends.