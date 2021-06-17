Following the approval of Spain’s recovery plan by the European Commission, the focus shifts to the EU Council of Finance Ministers (Ecofin). The Twenty-seven now have one month to give their go-ahead to the national rebuilding programs. The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, was convinced that the Ecofin of July 13 will give the final green light to a document that opens the door to receive up to 140,000 million euros in the next six years. “I have no indication that there will be a problem for approval in July,” said Calviño.

More information

The EU Finance Ministers will meet since Wednesday in Luxembourg for the first formal meeting in which they have participated since the outbreak of the pandemic. They do so with the approved plans of Portugal, Spain, Greece and Denmark, which will probably be joined by Luxembourg on Friday. In this Ecofin there will be no formal decision. The European Commission will give an account of the evaluations carried out so far, which will be passed on to the technical staff of the countries to later adopt a political decision again and go to the Council on July 13.

Nor will there be a formal presentation by Calviño, who last January already presented the master lines of his plan to the rest of the EU partners. However, the vice president explained that during these days she will have the opportunity to meet with several colleagues to “take the pulse of the situation.” Calviño believes that the Spanish plan will pass the Ecofin filter without problems. Nor among the hawks Northern Europe, who demanded to include the mechanism of the so-called emergency break in order to be able to stop a plan that, in his opinion, does not comply with the spirit of the regulation of the European recovery fund. In other words, it lacks structural reforms.

Brussels has blessed the plan with which Spain imposes duties on itself from the beginning, although it also accepts that the most controversial reforms – those of the labor market and pensions – remain unspecified pending the results of the social dialogue. In addition to the pre-financing of 9,000 million euros, Calviño took it for granted that he will receive another 10,000 million in December, considering that the Government has “practically” completed the milestones committed for “the middle of this year.”

The ministry is therefore working with its sights set on the payment of the first half of 2022, which will amount to about 12,000 million euros. In order to claim this disbursement, Spain must have completed several labor reforms, among them, that of collective bargaining, that of ERTE, that which addresses the reduction of temporary employment or that of the improvement of subcontracted workers. Brussels will respect the decision of collective bargaining, although it has sought formulas to ensure that the commitments acquired are fulfilled.

Young people and women, the most affected

“The labor reform is, without a doubt, one of the most urgent from the structural point of view in our country,” said the vice president, who advocated legal modifications that improve “the quality of employment” that is believed in the new expansionary phase. that Spain hopes to experience in the coming years. “For this reason, it has been established that the objective is to reach this new framework of labor standards by the end of 2021. And that milestone corresponds to the payment that will occur in the first half of next year,” said the vice president.

In addition to this reform, Brussels also awaits the result of collective bargaining in the field of pensions. In the evaluation documents, the Commission accepts compensatory measures to mitigate the effects of re-linking pensions to rising prices. However, he cautions that if these are not enough, adjustments will be necessary. And in any case, it will require a fiscal reform that the Executive has committed to implement in 2023. “Young people are, along with women, the group most affected by this economic crisis. And it was already the most affected by the previous financial crisis, ”recalled Calviño when he appealed to make legal changes to guarantee the sustainability of the welfare state, including the pension system.

Calviño advocated, yes, to work “within the framework of social dialogue.” “We want the reforms to have the maximum support of society as a whole,” reasoned the head of the Economy, who considered that only then do they “last over time and are effective.”