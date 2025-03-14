If the first year in which the UEFA introduced the option that the two best countries of the course were won an additional place in European competitions Spain could not take advantage of it, this season Everything seems on track so that next year up to eight teams of LaLiga play in Europe. And five of them no less than in the elitist Champions League.

After the pass of Barcelona and Real Madrid to the quarterfinals of the maximum continental competition, the Athletic Club classification of Bilbao for the quarterfinals of the Europa League and Betis for the same round of the Conference League, the course is going more than well with the Spanish representatives shining by the old continent.

In Champions Spain it has two teams, just like the English Premier League (Arsenal and Aston Villa) and the Bundesliga (Bayern and Dortmund). The Paris Saint-Germain Francés and Inter Milan Italiano complete the picture.

In the Europa League the English League dominates, which has managed to put two of its representatives, Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United. The rest of the countries only keep a team alive. Spain at Athletic Club de Bilbao, Germany to Eintracht, Norway to Bodo Glimt, Italy to Lazio, Scotland to Rangers and France to Olympique de Lyon.









And in the Conference League something similar happens, although in this case it is Poland that has two teams thanks to Jagiellonia and the Warsaw Legia. The rest of the quarterfinalists belong to different countries: Betis, LaLiga representative, the Slovenian cell, the Italian Fiorentine, the English Chelsea, the Swedish Djurgarden and the Austrian Vienna Rapid.

In this scenario and with The points established by UEFAwhich has as a leader England with 23,035 units and Spain with 21,678, it is very difficult for anyone to be discharged to these two countries of the positions that are rewarded with an additional European square. Italy, which keeps a team in competition, is difficult to exceed Spain because it has 19,938 points. They would have to win the Champions or even a couple of competitions and that the Spanish representatives suffered a debacle in the next round of their tournaments.

Fierce struggle for the eighth square

To get the extra square, there would be five Spanish teams who would play the next edition of the Champions League. The sixth and seventh of the league classification would play the Europa League, while the eighth would go to the third continental tournament, the league league. Almost half of LaLiga’s teams would go out to play on the continent.

The possibility of anger to Europe through the eighth square opens a new and interesting battle. It is currently the ray that occupies it, but even the fourteenth classified, Osasuna, there are only three points of difference and up to five teams involved with Vallecanos and Navarros.