The Spanish internationals called up by Montse Tomé, despite the fact that the vast majority declared themselves not eligible, They traveled this Tuesday to their concentration place in Valencia, without the uncertainty about his presence for the Nations League matches having been cleared up.

The new Spanish coach surprised on Monday by announcing a list for the matches against Sweden and Switzerland, which included fifteen world champions and several other players who had asked not to be selected as long as there were no changes in the Federation.

The champions Olga Carmona, Misa Rodríguez, Eva Navarro, Oihane Hernández and Athenea del Castillo They traveled from Madrid to Valencia, from where they went to their concentration hotel in the town of Oliva, the Spanish Federation (RFEF) was informed.

All of them, except Athenea, signed a statement on Friday in which 39 players, including 21 of the 23 world champions, indicated that they considered that the conditions were not met for their return to the ‘red’ after the scandal of the forced kiss of the former president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, to Jenni Hermoso.

Tome and a controversial call



In it, the players requested changes in different departments of the federation, but on Monday, Tomé, in her debut as coach, summoned fifteen of the champions, as well as several other signatories of that document.

Among them were several Barcelona players, such as Alexia Putellas, who traveled from the Catalan capital to Oliva this Tuesday. “Well, bad”, that’s how resounding the double Ballon d’Or winner was when asked by the media at the Barcelona airport.

It was reported that they are not calling me to protect myself. Protect me from what? and from whom?

On Monday, after learning of their call-up, the players once again issued another statement in which they considered their note from Friday to be “in force” and that they continued to consider themselves unselectable. Also reacted Jenni Hermoso, who was not called up to “protect her”, according to the Spanish coach.

“It was communicated that they are not calling me up to protect me. Protect me from what? And from whom?” asked the Spanish international, who considered the call “a strategy of division and manipulation.”

Asked if she understood the protection argument, Alexia limited herself to being ironic: “What’s the point? Everything’s fine.” The internationals will not have any training this Tuesday at their concentration location, from where they will travel to Gothenburg on Thursday to face Sweden, the RFEF reported.

The legislation contemplates harsh financial penalties of up to 30,000 euros ($32,109) and loss of federation license between two and five years in case of not attending the call of the national team. “I can’t even imagine (sanctioning the players), we are going to find solutions sooner, what we cannot do is continue committing injustices and harming” the players, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, stated this Tuesday.

Sweden supports the cause of the Spanish players



We are committed to ensuring that what you demand can be possible.

“The president of the Higher Sports Council (Víctor Francos) will be personally involved in the search for a solution”, Iceta added. Francos plans to meet with the players this Tuesday afternoon, the CSD told AFP, to offer them the Government’s help in their requests and ask them to play.

“Go and we are committed to making what you demand possible,” Francos told Spanish public television. “If any player is not comfortable and does not want to be there, I think the most normal thing is for them to be called off and another player called up,” he added, ruling out sanctions.

Spain faces Sweden on Friday and Switzerland on September 26 in two Nations League matches, a tournament that qualifies for the Paris Olympic Games, a competition that the Spanish women’s team has never played.

The Spanish players too have received the support of their Swedish rival Filippa Angeldahl, who supported them even if they went as far as a possible boycott of the meeting.

“They have to feel the support around them, that other countries support them in their decisions. If they think they must boycott for something to happen, it is clear that we support them,” said Angeldahl, at a press conference.

With information from AFP

