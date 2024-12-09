As the years go by, many men begin to notice significant hair loss. Loss of density, the appearance of flaking areas or finding more hair on the comb are some of the main signs which indicate that you could be going bald.

There also seems to be another key factor: the geographical area. A study has detected that the alopecia It is closely related to the place of birth.

The research, carried out by Medihair and published at the end of 2023, indicates that the percentage of male hair loss “can vary significantly from one country to another”.

After a complete analysis, the platform has found out which are the territories with the most bald heads. The world ranking is headed by Spain, with 44.5%. They follow him Italy (44.37%), France (44.25%) and USA (42.68%). The 'top 5' closes it Germany with 41.51%. This is the complete list.









Italy (44.37%)

France (44.25%)

United States (42.68%)

Germany (41.51%)

Croatia (41.32%)

Canada (40.94%)

Czech Republic (40.90%)

Australia (40.80%)

Norway (40.75%)

New Zealand (40.19%)

United Kingdom (40.09%)

Türkiye (40.03%)

Mexico (39.75%)

Saudi Arabia (39.75%)

Ireland (38.65%)

Switzerland (38.53%)

Russia (38.28%)

United Arab Emirates (38.10%)

Hungary (37.86%)

Belgium (36.04%)

Brazil (35.71%)

Japan (35.69%)

Sweden (35.14%)

Iran (35.03%)

Finland (34.52%)

Greece (34.23%)

Chile (34.07%)

India (34.06%)

Pakistan (33.64%)

Portugal (33.57%)

Israel (33.56%)

Austria (33.44%)

South Africa (33.13%)

Netherlands (32.99%)

Egypt (32.46%)

South Korea (32.27%)

Poland (31.78%)

Denmark (31.61%)

Thailand (30.94%)

Ukraine (30.86%)

China (30.81%)

Argentina (29.35%)

Malaysia (29.24%)

Philippines (28%)

Colombia (27.04%)

Indonesia (26.96%)

This classification confirms that the western world presents higher rates of baldness male pattern. This is due to various reasons.

Why are there more bald people in Western countries than in Eastern ones? Genetics : Research suggests that Caucasians are more genetically predisposed to experiencing male pattern hair loss.

Dietary habits – Diet plays a crucial role in hair health. Many people in the West overconsume meat and processed foods that lack the essential vitamins and minerals necessary for healthy hair growth.

Nutrient deficiencies : According to studies, insufficiency of vitamins B12, D, among others, can also cause hair loss. These types of deficiencies are more common in Western populations.

Lifestyle factors : High levels of stress, sedentary habits, and limited exposure to sunlight can also contribute to hair loss in Western countries.

Age profile: Western countries tend to have slightly older populations on average, which may contribute to higher baldness rates. For example, in the United Kingdom, the average age of men is 40 years. Meanwhile, some Asian countries with lower baldness rates, such as Indonesia and India, tend to have a younger population.

In conclusion, baldness in men varies by country, region and ethnicity. Lifestyle, hormones and age also play a role.

Ranking prepared by Medihair



Medihair explains that the data has been obtained directly from a large online sample to offer a more objective vision compared to studies carried out by hair restoration societies.