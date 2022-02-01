On January 31, 2020, a German tourist tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while spending a few days off with other compatriots in a hotel in La Gomera. He was the first positive in Spain for an epidemic of a new coronavirus that had been discovered a month earlier in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It did not take many weeks for the epidemic to actually prove to be a global pandemic that two years later has not ended, but has already cost the lives of at least 93,225 Spaniards.

Proof that despite the enormous preventive and therapeutic progress that vaccines have brought about, there is still some time to tame this virus is that just as the second anniversary of the pandemic is celebrated, official records will certify today that more than ten million positives have been in Spain. Today the contagions remained at 38,747 positives of the tenth million, a barrier that tomorrow will be crossed widely.

The fundamental reason for having reached such a figure must be sought in the SARS-CoV-2 variant that has starred in the current and explosive sixth wave of the pandemic: omicron. The lineage identified on November 24 in South Africa is so extremely contagious that half of all the positives accumulated in the two years of the pandemic have been certified in the last three months. While it took more than a year and a half (almost 21 months since the German positive) for Spain to reach five million infected, which happened on October 25, it has not taken more than a little more than three months to accumulate the next five million infected (several dozen of them reinfected).