Paris (dpa)

Spain qualified for the quarter-finals of the women’s football competition at the Paris Olympics, after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nigeria, in the second round of Group 3 of the group stage of the competition, which also witnessed Japan’s 2-1 win over Brazil.

Alicia Putellas scored Spain’s only goal in the 85th minute, and Spain’s tally rose to 6 points at the top, 3 points ahead of Japan and Brazil, who are in second and third place respectively, while Nigeria remained at the bottom of the standings with no points.

12 teams are participating in the women’s football competition, distributed into 3 groups with 4 teams in each group, with the first and second place teams qualifying for the knockout rounds, in addition to the best two teams that come in third place in the three groups.