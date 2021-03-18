The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System has decided resume next week, specifically on March 24, vaccination with the Oxford / AstraZeneca drug after concluding the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the medicine has remarkable safety and allows fighting the coronavirus.

However, in the next few days The Public Health Commission will analyze the population groups to which the preparation will be administered. Thus, It is not ruled out that the age of people who can receive the drug is extended above 55 years, as some regions have been requesting in recent weeks.

Next Monday a new Interterritorial Council of the National Health System will take place to issue a final decision on the population groups that will be vaccinated with Oxford / AstraZeneca. Tuesday, for its part, will be the day on which the autonomies will re-plan the vaccination process. “The decision to resume vaccination has been taken unanimously”, The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has explained.

A “safe” and “effective” vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe” and “effective”. That is the conclusion reached by the Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in Pharmacovigilance (PRAC), organism of the European Medicines Agency, after analyzing the cases of thrombosis that occurred in people who had been administered the vaccine.

“The benefits far outweigh the risks”, said the director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, who pointed out that the appearance of some side effects in the vaccination was “foreseeable”. Therefore, and despite the fact that a direct relationship has not been confirmed between the occurrence of thrombotic events and the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EMA recommends including these side effects in the product insert.

“Although we have seen the appearance of some very rare cases of thrombosis, there have been very few compared to the more than 29 million people who have been vaccinated”added the president of the EMA Safety Committee, Sabine Straus, who specified that the investigations carried out so far seem to indicate that the Younger women are at higher risk of thrombosis by the vaccine.

The decision of the EMA, which also informed that it will maintain fully active surveillance on the possible side effects of the vaccine, caused the Ministry of Health convene an emergency meeting at 18:00 in the afternoon of this Thursday of Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) to study the possible reactivation of the vaccination of the population with AstraZeneca.

Symptoms of possible thrombotic events

The director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), María Jesús Lamas, explained what are the possible symptoms that should make us suspect that we are suffering from a thrombotic event. Among them are the persistent severe headache, neurological symptoms such as blurred vision, persistent abdominal pain, sudden swelling in the legs and arms, warmth or redness, chest pain, and shortness of breath, among others. “Obviously, all these symptoms should make us be alert if we have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug.”, He has detailed.

Lamas has also insisted that the EMA has not rejected that the vaccine may play an important role in thrombotic events, but that a causal relationship cannot be confirmed. “It is necessary to continue research to specify the diagnosis, but it has become clear that the pharmacovigilance system works well,” he said.

Situation in Spain

Spain has notified in the last day 6,216 new infections and 117 deaths in the last day. The cumulative incidence in 14 days has risen slightly again to 128.17 cases, although there are notable differences between the autonomous communities.

“We are in a valley where there are no decreases in incidence”, explained the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón. “Ideally, this valley should be maintained until there is a sufficiently vaccinated population, but, at least, until the critical dates of the San José Bridge and Holy Week pass”, has added.

Regarding the care occupation, Simón has insisted that we are in a “Complex” situation since “one in five patients admitted to Intensive Care Units is sick with coronavirus.” In addition, the occupancy of conventional beds stands at 6.27%, although there are autonomous communities where it rises slightly, something that the doctor has suggested could be due to the virulence of variant B.1.1.7. “It is just a hypothesis,” he stressed.

Back to normal

Finally, questioned by the return to normality prior to the pandemic when the population reaches herd immunity, Simón has assured that he would like society to learn from “what we are experiencing.”

“After each pandemic or epidemic, changes have been introduced in people’s behavior. First we stopped sharing glasses and plates, then we learned to put our hands in front of our mouths when coughing. I hope we learn that a person with symptoms of illness respiratory should be careful and stay home “, has agreed.

“When we get to herd immunity we will go much faster towards a society like the one we knew before.”, It is finished.