The Futsal Euro Cup it’s here. Today he gets the ball rolling in the Netherlands (until February 6) with the 16 best selections of the old continent. Portugal, the great reference of this sport, with its latest conquests in the European Championship (2018) and the World Cup (2021), defends title and part with the poster of great favorite despite the absence of Ricardinho, who left the ranks of the national team at the end of last year with 36 years.

For its part, Spain, which will debut on Saturday (5:30 p.m.), will try to revive glorious past times (with seven European Championships, he leads the list of winners) with a renewed block (players like Esteban, Catela or Mellado make their debut in a tournament of this nature) and great figures, such as that of a Sergio Lozano who returns to an international championship with the national team. La Roja will have a ‘friendly’ group: two debutants, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Georgia, in addition to Azerbaijan.

Beyond the surprises, the order of the day in today’s futsal, teams like Russia and Italy (only champions along with Spain and Portugal), and Kazakhstan, appear on the list of main favorites. This Wednesday, Serbia-Portugal and Holland-Ukraine open fire…

Spain matches (group stage)

Spain – Bosnia-Herzegovina: Saturday, January 22 (5:30 p.m., TDP)

Spain – Azerbaijan: Wednesday, January 26 (8:30 p.m., TDP)

Georgian- Spain: Saturday, January 29 (17:30, TDP)

