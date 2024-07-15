Berlin (AFP)

Euro 2024 was supposed to be a transitional stage for Spain on the road to rebuilding, after a 12-year absence from the title, but coach Luis de la Fuente succeeded with a squad embodying the spirit of renewal in which Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams embodied, in conquering the “Old Continent” and giving the country its record fourth title, by defeating England in the final 2-1.

When many thought that Spain, which dominated the continental and global arenas between 2008 and 2012, was a thing of the past, the new generation came to restore the brilliance and beauty to “La Roja”, but with more direct play and young talents.

Spain dominated the world of football between 2008 and 2012, winning the European Cup twice: 2008 in Austria and Switzerland and 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

But Spanish football has since faced a crisis of confidence, and has been absent from the podium for 11 years, before reconciling again with victories when the national team won the European Nations League title last year.

It seems that she has learned from the lessons of recent years, as she showed from her first match in the Germany 2024 finals, until she won the title on Sunday in Berlin.

But these lessons learned by the national team do not mean that it has completely abandoned the style of play known as “tiki-taka” inspired by Barcelona during the days of the late Dutch coach Johan Cruyff and then Pep Guardiola, but rather it has modernized it.

After the 1-0 win over Italy in the second round of the group stage in a match whose result did not reflect at all the events and opportunities that De la Fuente’s men had, the Spanish newspaper Marca wrote: “Goodbye to the thousand-pass games (referring to the short-passing reliance of tiki-taka), and welcome to the amazing football of Lamine (Yamal) and Nico (Williams) and the pressure that besieges the opponents.”

“If one day, as happened against Croatia (3-0 in the first match), we have to have less possession of the ball than the opponent, it doesn’t matter, the idea is clear: steal the ball and go out quickly vertically,” that is, directly towards the goal, instead of focusing on short passes.

And then, “the quality of our players will take care of the rest,” said coach De la Fuente, the architect of the Spanish renaissance and the new style of play for “La Roja.”

Led by the former Athletic Bilbao defender who was unknown to the general public after spending several years at the helm of youth teams, La Roja found a colour and a fundamental virtue: adapting to the opponent and the quality of its players.

De la Fuente, nicknamed “the calm Luis” in contrast to his volcanic predecessor Luis Enrique, took over a team in a deplorable state that led them to the point of losing in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup to Japan 1-2, before exiting in the round of 16 at the hands of Morocco on penalties after a cartoonish match in which they had 77 percent of the ball possession, but had only one shot on target.

But under his supervision, the team rediscovered itself by adopting an approach of gradually integrating new elements, which gave another face to the team, and made it one of the candidates for the continental title, led by the youngsters Yamal (who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday) and Nico Williams (who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday).

Without any complexes or calculations, the two fast wingers entered the atmosphere, and gave the team more depth and dynamism, to the point that they imposed themselves as the pivot on which their teammates constantly relied in order to make a difference.

The Barcelona and Bilbao wings caused dizzying sensations for defenders during these finals, in which the Spanish team was the only bright spot among the big teams in terms of performance and entertainment.

Spain were in a completely different league to the other big teams in this finals despite a tough draw that saw them beat Croatia, who reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, Italy, the title holders, Germany, and France, the runners-up of the World Cup, who were among the most prominent teams nominated for the title, all the way to overcoming the “Three Lions” in the Berlin final, which made Jamal the youngest player to win the title.

In the toughest group, De la Fuente’s men were in scintillating form from the start, scoring three first-half goals in a 3-0 win over Croatia, a 1-0 win over Italy did little to do justice to Spain’s dominance in Gelsenkirchen, before rounding off the group stage with a 1-0 win over Albania despite making 10 changes.

Even an early own goal by Georgia to put them ahead in the last 16 did not deter their progress as they came back to win 4-1.

Spain ended Germany’s dreams in Stuttgart with a dramatic late goal, when Mikel Merino’s header made it 2-1 a minute from time in the second period of extra time, as La Roja emerged victorious from one of the most intense matches of the finals so far.

Yamal’s stunning goal, which made him the youngest ever scorer in the finals’ history, sparked a 2-1 semi-final win over France.

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted when talking about Spain: “They were the better team, we will have to first not let them have the ball.”

But Southgate and his men were unable on Sunday to stop the “La Roja” machine, which has become the team with the most continental titles, one title ahead of Germany, with ambition and capabilities to conquer the world this time, when it participates in the 2026 World Cup, seeking to repeat the 2010 scenario when it added the world title to the continental one.