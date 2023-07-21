The ‘Red’ debuted in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a resounding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. The European side showed their superiority throughout the game, although it took just a six-minute burst in the first half to score their three goals. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas started on the bench, but she was able to add minutes with her team after a long absence due to injury. Earlier, Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0 to jump to the top of Group A.

Spain met the forecasts and was enormously superior to Costa Rica, at least in the first half. The European team made its World Cup debut in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, with a resounding final score of 3-0.

The night opened at Sky Stadium even before kick-off with a performance of traditional New Zealand music. One that welcomed the two teams before they went out through the tunnel from the changing rooms to the field. The jump to the field brought joy to the spectators in the middle of a cold night, in which the rain was present.

On the field, a favorite Spain sought to set the tone of the match from the start. The possession of ‘La Roja’ was almost absolute in the first minutes and sought to go deep towards the Costa Rican goal. For its part, Costa Rica defended itself with determination. All of their players, even the forwards, joined the back lines.

Although Spain tried, it was met with rejection by the Costa Ricans, who were very involved in their own field. And almost paradoxically for the Spanish, the first goal for the team led by Jorge Vilda came from a rival player. Valeria del Campo failed to clear a cross launched by Esther González and she sent the ball into her own goal.

That first goal came in the 21st minute and, if Spain had been complicated at the beginning of the game, their game was forceful from the lead. So much so that in six minutes the ‘Red’ liquidated the lawsuit.

Spain scored the three goals of the match in the first half of the match. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

The attack came from the right wing. With her dribbling by the Real Madrid player, Athenea del Castillo, she disconcerted the Costa Ricans, filtered into the area and, after a rebound, the ball ended up at the feet of Ona Batlle, who assisted Aitana Bonmatí. The Catalan seized the ball, accommodated it perfectly and launched a left-footed shot that ended in the second goal for her team in the 22nd minute.

Costa Rica looked puzzled. And the Spanish tsunami did not end. Midfielder Teresa Abelleira launched a cross into the area and Jenni Hermoso shot with a header, but the ball hit the crossbar and the Spanish number 10 was left unmarked. The one who did take advantage was González, who pushed the ball into the back of the net.

On a collective level, Spain shone. But a disappointment was left for Hermoso. The experienced 33-year-old failed to convert. Neither did she, from the penalty spot in minute 34. The referee of the match, the Australian Casey Reibelt, determined that there was an infraction, albeit somewhat doubtful, against Olga Carmona. Hermoso shot without power or location and the Costa Rican goalkeeper Daniela Solera managed to save the ball.

Since then, the name of Solera has not stopped ringing. The goalkeeper was one of the main people responsible for Spain not widening the gap in the second half, despite having accumulated more than 80% of possession and a total of 46 shots -12 of them on target. Perhaps the most exciting moment of the last 45 minutes came when reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas entered the field at 77′.

Applauded, Alexia Putellas makes her World Cup debut

It was the image that all football fans wanted to see. After months of doubt about his participation in the World Cup, Putellas entered the pitch to cheers. The best player in the world had missed the Women’s Euro 2022 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in July last year.

“I look at the photo and see how quickly everything can change in a moment or a second, but the first thing that this situation has confirmed to me is the real and pure love that I feel for this sport. I could blame him for why now, why one day before the start of the Euro Cup that I have been wanting and working for so long, but I don’t,” the Ballon d’Or winner wrote at the time.

The absence of Putellas was felt in the performance of his team in the European tournament. Spain was knocked out in the quarterfinals by England, who ultimately came away with the championship. A tournament that left the postcard of all the Spanish players showing the shirt with the name of the best soccer player today.

Already in Australia and New Zealand 2023, the possibility that the Barcelona player could be left out of the tournament was still latent. Coach Jorge Vilda assured that they will go step by step with the winner of the last two editions of ‘The Best’ award and that they will closely analyze the evolution of her knee.

The first of these was the quarter of an hour that he played this Friday in which he managed to make 14 passes and show glimpses of his hierarchy in midfield. He also wore a hat on one of his opponents when he went to the opposite goal.

After a long absence due to injury, Alexia Putellas returned to the Spain National Team. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

The team, the coach and, above all, the Spanish fans hope that as the minutes go by in the World Cup, Putellas can find his best form and contribute so that the ‘Red’ fulfills his favorite label.

Absences, reinstatements and fights in the Spanish National Team

The tranquility of the premiere contrasts with the convulsive path of Spain towards Australia and New Zealand. At the center of the debate was a letter signed last September by 15 players who declared themselves ineligible due to disagreements with Vilda.

The event shocked Spanish soccer fans and raised doubts about the continuity of the coach and, at the same time, about the call-up to the World Cup. The outcome of this chapter was the continuity of Vilda and the reinstatement of some of the ‘rebels’, between them, Ona Battle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey.

Aitana Bonmatí was one of the soccer players who rejoined the team for the 2023 World Cup. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

Even so, the tension surrounding the altercation never completely subsided, Vilda left out Barcelona figures such as Sandra Paños, Mapi León and Patri Guijarro. Three outstanding footballers from the team that won the last edition of the Champions League.

Between disagreements and growing favouritism, Spain made an appearance in the World Cup for the third time in a row. Although it has not had a great participation in World Cups – the best was in 2019, when it qualified for the round of 16 – expectations have grown about Spanish football. In the country, women’s soccer has taken an impressive boom and a good part of the players on the squad are part of top-level teams.

Switzerland defeats the Philippines and places first in their group

more itemprano, Switzerland delivered by beating the Philippines 2-0 at the stadium Forsyth Barr, in the New Zealand city of Dunedin.

The Europeans took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to a penalty dictated by the VAR. Filipino Coumba Sow knocked out her rival Jessika Cowart in the box. The person in charge of the collection was Ramona Bachmann, who launched a well-placed shot and put her team ahead on the scoreboard.

Switzerland beat the Philippines in their debut at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. © Molly Darlington / Reuters

“I knew it would be important for our team to go 1-0 at halftime, so I was very focused and obviously tried to score, but I feel quite confident on penalties. So I was very calm,” Bachmann said after the game.

The Helvetians dominated the second half against a team that is playing a World Cup for the first time. It made it 2-0 at minute 64 in a confusing play: a string of shots from the Swiss were repelled by Filipino goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel, but her reflexes were not enough to deflect Seraina Piubel’s shot.

With this Friday’s result, Switzerland share first place in Group A with New Zealand, although they were ahead due to goal difference (+2 vs. +1).

In the other match of the day, Nigeria and Canada staged a meager 0-0, which only left the first expulsion from the tournament as an outstanding note. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was shown red in stoppage time and will miss Australia, who lead Group B thanks to their win over Ireland.

with Reuters