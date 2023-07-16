Spain | Thousands of people were evacuated from the wildfire in La Palma, Canary Islands

More than 2,500 people have been forced to leave their homes due to wildfires.

of Spain Thousands of people have been evacuated from the wildfire in La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands.

The fire that spread on the island of La Palma has already destroyed around 4,500 hectares of land. More than 2,500 people have had to leave their homes.

According to local authorities, the fire that started on Saturday developed very quickly. There has been a heat wave and strong winds on the island, which, according to the authorities, have contributed to the fire’s intensification.

“It’s a fire that has gathered enormous strength in a very short time,” said the Minister of Tourism Hector Gomez.

Director of La Palma council Sergio Rodriguez has asked the residents to follow the evacuation order to make the work of the rescue authorities easier.

Last year Spain was ravaged by nearly 500 wildfires that destroyed more than 300,000 hectares of land. This year, wildfires have already destroyed 66,000 hectares in Spain.

Spain is the country worst hit by wildfires in Europe. Climate change has affected the country strongly, causing, among other things, very strong heat waves and less rain than before.