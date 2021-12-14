Heavy rain in the north of the country. Prime Minister Sánchez: “All state means available for the emergency”

The ongoing flood of the Ebro River, one of the main ones in the Iberian Peninsula, caused the flooding of several thousand hectares of cultivated land in areas of north and north-east Spain. This is what was made known to the local media by the technical managers who monitor what is happening. Meanwhile, Zaragoza, the fifth city in Spain by number of inhabitants, remains on alert: the Ebro crosses its historic center and it is feared that it could cause considerable damage and inconvenience if it overflows at this point.

No serious incidents have been recorded so far, according to local authorities. Images of the Zaragoza fire brigade show how some points close to the Ebro bed, such as a riverfront and some green areas, have been flooded. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez went to some of the places hit in recent days by this flood and promised to make available “all the means of the state” to overcome the emergency.