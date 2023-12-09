Spain | “Those who have a really good pension will do well” – Living standards on the Sunshine Coast are rising, and Finns are divided

Real estate agency entrepreneur Kirsi Oras estimates that the price level of rental apartments on the Aurinkoranniko has risen significantly.

In the past, people moved to Spain’s sunny coast to spend affordable and sunny retirement days. The now higher cost of living has put many Finns in a tight spot.

Fuengirola

Visual arts circle the meeting has just ended in Fuengirola’s Los Pacos. Its driver Tarja Pihlanen says goodbye to the participants in the premises of the Suomela association.

The Spanish sun is shining brightly.

Suomela, which is located on the premises of the Girasol housing company built by Finns and mainly inhabited by Finns, has been buzzing this winter.