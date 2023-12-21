At least 2,056 minors were victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Spain, according to an audit carried out by a law firm at the request of the religious institution, said a document released this Thursday.

This figure is well below the estimate of a report by an independent commission coordinated by the Ombudsman.released at the end of October, according to which the number of victims could be more than 200,000.

The figure from the audit – which the office delivered to the Episcopal Conference (CEE) last weekend, almost two years after having commissioned it – is included in the update of a document on the measures taken by religious people against abuses to minors.

Pope Francis at the Episcopal Conference

However, the EEC has not yet made the audit fully public.which he has committed to doing at a future date.

“In conclusion, a minimum of 2,056 victims can be deduced from the complaints, although it is objectively evident that the number is higher,” the CEE said in its document, citing the report by the firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo.

The audit, which reports 1,383 complaints “from 1905 to the present,” but does not estimate the number of religious who committed sexual abuse, specifies that the profile of the victims “is mostly male”, that the abuses were committed mainly in “schools and seminaries” and at the hands of priests or professors.

The EEC commissioned the audit – the first investigation on the subject carried out by the Spanish Catholic Church, indicated by years of opacity by the victims – in February 2022, and in principle it had a deadline of one year, but it ended up being delayed.

Pope Francis and the bishops of the Spanish Episcopal Conference

The report of the independent commission coordinated by the Ombudsman (Ombudsman) included a survey according to which 0.6% of the Spanish adult population (more than 200,000 people out of a then total of 39 million) claimed to have suffered sexual abuse by Catholic religious when they were minors.

The figure increases to 1.13% of the adult population (equivalent to more than 400,000 victims) if abuses committed by lay people in religious, Catholic or other denominations are included.

The Cremades & Calvo Sotelo report recommends that the EEC “recognize the damage caused”take “preventive measures” to avoid its repetition and provide “victims with quality resources to repair their damage.”

The EEC affirms that it has established action protocols against abuse, “child protection” offices, and that it has already compensated some victims.

Spain is a country with a deep-rooted religious tradition, where around 55% of the population identifies as Catholic and where 1.5 million children study in some 2,500 Catholic schools. Unlike France, Germany, Ireland, the United States or Australia, until recent studies Spain had never carried out research on pedophilia in the clergy.

