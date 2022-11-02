The Spanish Police arrested this Wednesday a minor who was posing as an emergency doctor and assisted the sick in their homes, he even hired an ambulance service with which he attended home calls.

The minor, detained in the town of Móstoles (Madrid), called the emergency services, identified himself as a doctor, asked if there was any urgent service and took care of it.

In addition to home care, this person transferred a patient to a health center, where he requested admission, the Police reported this Wednesday in a statement.

The events occurred at the end of last August, when Citizen Security agents intervened in a home in Móstoles for a notice to attend to a possible psychiatric patient.

The policemen observed a strange behavior of the supposed doctor, since at times he acted confidently and credibly and at others, in a puerile way, so they decided to report it to the health authorities.

The minor even hired ambulances. Photo: Diego Lozano. TIME

The investigation made it possible to identify him and clarify the facts, since the supposed doctor he was a minor individual without any kind of health qualification and that he had hired a 24-hour ambulance service, which he used when he went to emergencies.

The investigators discovered that on at least one occasion he had made a hospital admission after attending and transferring the patient in one of the contracted ambulances, and that he had made more home visits.

He was arrested accused of a crime of professional intrusion and remains on provisional release awaiting trial.

*With information from EFE

