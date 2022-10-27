The Spanish Tourism Institute published a list with some of the castles that can be visited in that country. “Spain is a land full of perfectly preserved castles and where even Charlton Heston himself has given life to the figure of the Castilian knight El Cid Campeador”, he reviews on his website.

This list includes “visitable” castles and in some, as recommended by Turespaña, “they organize dramatized visits”.

Alcazar of Segovia



The castle alcázar of Segovia (Segovia) is a Hispano-Arabic fortress and palace built in the 12th century. The Institute of Tourism of Spain tells that from this castle “Isabella the Catholic left on her way to the church of San Miguel to be crowned and in its chapel the wedding of Felipe II and Ana de Austria was celebrated”. It is also said to be the castle that inspired the Disney castle.

Photo: Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info

Bellver Castle



Bellver Castle (Palma de Mallorca) is 112 meters above sea level and on the sea line with the cathedral. It was built under the mandate of Jaime II, in the fourteenth century. According to the Spanish Tourism Institute, “a guided tour in English or Spanish of this monument that dominates the entire bay” is possible.

Photo: See also “National Ambulance” sets 5 preventive measures against heat stroke Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info

Castle of Loarre



Located in a natural environment, the castle of Loarre (Huesca) was chosen by Ridley Scott to record ‘El Reino de los Cielos’ there. It is an 11th-century construction that, according to the Spanish Tourism Institute, offers guided tours and “cultural itineraries through the area and natural routes through the landscapes of the Pre-Pyrenees”.

Photo: Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info

Castle of Manzanares el Real

This building, located a few meters from Madrid, dates back to the 15th century. It was built by order of Diego Hurtado de Mendoza and is located next to the Manzanares River. “It is surely the most emblematic and best preserved of all the castles in Madrid and it exists thanks to Juan Guas, architect of the Catholic Monarchs,” reports the Spanish Tourism Institute.

Castle of Manzanares el Real See also US reports highly lethal bird flu at Kentucky chicken farm Photo: Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info

Castle – Palace of Olite



The castle of Olite (Navarra) “was one of the most luxurious medieval castles in Europe, jousts were held there and it even had its own zoo,” says the Spanish Tourism Institute. It is a construction that dates back to the 13th century and was ordered to be built by Carlos III.

Castle – Palace of Olite Photo: Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info

Penafiel Castle



The Spanish Tourism Institute points out that this castle, located in Valladolid, “began to be built in the 10th century and is also the Wine Museum.” He also points out that whoever visits this castle “will be able to visit a tasting room and have a guided tasting of the exquisite wines of the Ribera del Duero Denomination of Origin”.

Photo: Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info See also 10-year-old boy saved his mother from drowning

Belmonte Castle



Located in the province of Cuenca, the castle of Belmonte is a building that dates back to the 15th century and is considered a National Monument and in 2014 it hosted the world headquarters of medieval combat. “In May, historical recreation days are held in this castle and it was here that scenes were shot with Charlton Heston and Sofía Loren for ‘El Cid’, as well as other films such as ‘The Lords of Steel’ or ‘Juana la Loca'”, tells the Institute of Tourism of Spain.

Photo: Source: Web server of the Spanish Tourism Institute, TURESPAÑA, www.spain.info

Watchtower Castle



x

INTERNATIONAL WRITING