The fire has sparked mass evacuations on the Spanish island of Tenerife. For four days, 26,000 residents have had to leave their homes amid an intense fight to control the flames that have devastated areas of the territory. Regional authorities have classified the fire as “out of control” due to difficult weather conditions and terrain, which have hampered extinguishing efforts.

The fire that has devastated Tenerife had given a breather on Friday due to the efforts of the firefighters and more favorable weather conditions the previous day. However, the conflagrations have flared up again.

According to the regional government of the Canary Islands, the number of evacuees has exceeded 26,000. In a marked increase from the 4,500 evacuees on Friday, the number continues to climb. This archipelago has suffered persistent droughts, like much of the Iberian Peninsula, with below-average rainfall due to climate change.

Workers take 97-year-old Emilina García by ambulance to a hospital in a care center after being evacuated with her son in the town of La Victoria, while forest fires rage uncontrollably on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain 19 August 202 © Reuters – Nacho Doce

The Canary Islands have been in the crosshairs of forest fires in recent years, but this fire has become one of the most challenging in its history. Hot and dry weather conditions, coupled with strong winds, have fanned the flames, making it extremely difficult for firefighters to work.

Despite the efforts, the fire has consumed more than 6,000 hectares.

A helicopter drops water on the flames as the fire progresses through the forest towards the town of Pinolere in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Thousands of residents of Tenerife, in the Spanish Canary Islands, have left their homes. due to a forest fire that the authorities consider “out of control”. The regional government of the Canary Islands reported that the evacuation of 4,000 more people was ordered on Saturday. They join the 4,500 people who were forced to move away from danger on Friday. AP – Arturo Rodriguez

The affected inhabitants have been forced to leave their homes as a precautionary measure. So far, no injuries have been reported, but the emotional and material impact is significant. Emergency crews have struggled, with the help of 265 firefighters and 19 aircraft, including reinforcements from mainland Spain.

The challenges facing firefighters are considerable. The steep, pine-filled terrain makes access to the affected areas difficult. In addition, the density of the smoke has hampered aerial efforts to control the fire from the air.

Josefina Minguillon, 62, sweeps ash from the terrace of her house as smoke rises over the town of Benijos, as wildfires rage out of control on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain August 19, 2023. © Reuters – Nacho Doce

The Canary Islands, known for their year-round spring-like weather, have faced exceptional temperatures, topping 40 degrees Celsius during a recent heat wave. Despite the climate challenges, experts also point out that the abandonment of rural land and forests in favor of tourism has contributed to the region’s vulnerability to fires.

A view shows rising smoke near empty houses after evacuation in the village of Benijos, as forest fires rage out of control on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain August 19, 2023. © Reuters – Nacho Doce

As authorities have struggled to control this devastating fire, concern over climate change is growing. Scientists have warned that global warming contributes to the frequency and intensity of wildfires around the world.

Europe in the line of fire

Last month, the neighboring island of La Palma suffered a forest fire that forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate, while some 4,500 hectares of landapproximately the equivalent of three times the international airport of São Paulo, the largest in Latin America, were consumed by flames.

In the midst of a prolonged drought and an extremely hot 2022, Spain faces the reality of setting unprecedented heat records in 2023. Authorities have remained on a constant state of alert, aware that these conditions intensify the risk of forest fires and They threaten flora, fauna and local communities.

According to the European Information System on forest fires, Spain leads the list of European Union nations that have been affected by these natural disasters so far this year. With a devastating extension of 75,000 hectares of burned land. Spain surpasses nations like Italy and Greece in this alarming statistic.

Fire progresses through the La Orotava forest in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, August 19, 2023. Firefighters have battled through the night to try to control the worst forest fire in decades on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife , a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island began on Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people. Regional authorities say Friday’s efforts will be crucial in containing the fire. AP – Arturo Rodriguez

Climate change has emerged as one of the main factors behind the increasing frequency and intensity of these fires in Europe. European Union officials have identified 2022 as one of the worst years in terms of wildfire damage, ranking second only to 2017.

Heat waves and dry weather this summer contributed to unusually severe wildfires in Europe and Canada. Meanwhile, fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this month killed more than 110 people and ripped through the resort town of Lahaina, as evidence of a problem on a global scale.

With Reuters, AP and local media