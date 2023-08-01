Spain | The wolf population was officially declared extinct in Andalusia

The wolf was a protected species in Andalusia.

Wolf has been officially declared extinct in the Andalusian region of southern Spain. A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

Andalusia is an autonomous region. Since 2003, its regional administration has carried out a census of the wolf (Canis lupus signatus) population in order to monitor the development of the species and reduce conflicts with the local population, especially farmers.

At least until 2010, there were estimated to be six to eight wolf packs in the region, mostly in the Sierra Morena. There were up to 56 individuals in the herds.

Despite only now being declared extirpated from the region, experts say there has been no evidence of wolves in Andalusia since 2013.

“This is bad news. It confirms the negative outlook for the few wolf packs that still exist in southern Spain. They are threatened by physical and genetic isolation from wolves elsewhere in Spain, loss of habitat and poaching,” said the newspaper Luis Suarezwho works as the environmental organization WWF’s conservation coordinator in Spain.

“It is incomprehensible that, despite the decades-long situation, wolves have not been listed as an endangered species, and no recovery plan has been made,” he said.

If the wolf had been classified as an endangered species, the Andalusian government would have been obliged by law to take measures to protect the wolf population.

in Spain is the largest wolf population in Europe. In the middle of the 19th century, there were about 9,000 wolves around the country.

The country began to follow a hunting policy, which resulted in only a few hundred animals remaining in the 1970s. When wolf poisoning was banned in the same decade, the species began to recover.