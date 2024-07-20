Spain | The trio suspected of pro-Russian cyber attacks were arrested – The group has also boasted of attacks in Finland

Spain|In the background is a hacker group that has registered as the author of several denial-of-service attacks.

of Spain the police announced on Saturday that they had arrested three people suspected of participating in cyber attacks by a pro-Russian group in Spain and other NATO countries.

The aggressors struck countries that have supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. According to the police, the trio is suspected of computer crimes committed with terrorist intent. They are suspected of carrying out denial-of-service attacks on several targets.

According to the police, hacker group NoName057(16) connected to Russia was behind the attacks. The police did not say more about the targets, but according to them, they were various public and strategic actors.

The hacker group announces its goal to respond to the “openly anti-Russian and hostile actions of Western Russophobes”. According to the police, the group’s supporters use the group’s own program to carry out denial-of-service attacks.

NoName057(16) has boasted several times that he also attacked Finland. For example, this year in May, the group claimed on Telegram that they had attacked, among other things, the website of the Central Chamber of Commerce. In August 2022, it claimed to have struck again to the parliament’s website.

It was not immediately known whether the attacks on Finland were also suspected of those apprehended in Spain.

The same group of hackers also claimed to be the perpetrators of the attacks, for example, when there were numerous denial-of-service attacks in Switzerland in June before the Ukrainian peace conference organized in the country. Russia was not invited to the meeting.

The attacks targeted the websites of the Swiss government and the organizations involved in the peace meeting.