Friday, December 23, 2022
Spain | The trans law, one of the most permissive in the world, passed in the lower house of the parliament

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2022
in World Europe
The Translaw allows anyone over the age of 16 to change the gender indicated on their identity card.

of Spain On Thursday, the lower house of the parliament approved the controversial trans law, which allows anyone over the age of 16 to change the gender indicated on their identity card.

Even 12-year-olds can change their gender on the identity card, but a judge’s decision is required for that.

The law has strongly divided opinion in Spain among the left-wing government and the feminist movement. In the end, 188 MPs supported the law, while 150 MPs opposed it and seven were absent.

Next, the law will move to the upper house of parliament, the Senate, where it is predicted to pass unchanged in the coming weeks.

