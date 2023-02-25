February 25, 2023 20:39

The Spanish Ministry of Health said that tests were conducted on a man who was initially suspected of being infected with the “Marburg” virus, and it was negative, and that he was not infected with the deadly virus. The health authorities in the city of Valencia had said, earlier, that they had detected the first suspected infection with the “Marburg” virus, a deadly infectious disease that caused more than 200 people to be quarantined in Equatorial Guinea. Officials said the man, who had recently visited Equatorial Guinea, had been recognized as safe but that he would be tested again in the coming weeks. And the health authorities in the region indicated that the man was transferred from a private hospital to an isolation unit in a hospital in Valencia until he was examined. The authorities stated that they also took a precautionary measure by isolating three medical staff who were treating the man. The World Health Organization stated that the death rate due to infection with the “Marburg” virus could reach 88 percent. There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment approved yet. Equatorial Guinea has placed more than 200 people in quarantine so far and limited the movement of residents on February 13 in the province of Qui Ntim, where infections with the virus that causes hemorrhagic fever first appeared. The World Health Organization stated that Equatorial Guinea, located in central Africa, has so far recorded nine deaths and 16 suspected cases of infection with the virus, whose symptoms include high fever, fatigue, vomiting with blood and diarrhea. The authorities in Cameroon also detected two cases of the “Marburg” virus on February 13 in the “Ulamzi” region on the border with Equatorial Guinea, according to the delegate of the public health sector in the region. Cameroon has restricted movement along the border in an effort to avoid transmission.

Source: Reuters