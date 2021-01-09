Madrid, the capital, collapsed due to the passing of the meteorological phenomenon that is already described as historical proportions. Much of the nation remains on alert for intense cold, winds, rain and new snowfall.

Several highways were blocked by snow and heavy traffic had to be stopped as a precaution. The Reuters news agency, which quotes the Defense Ministry, reported that troops from the Military Emergency Unit collaborated in clearing several roads in the country and rescued several trapped drivers.

📢 Remember that we are on a red alert 🔴 due to accumulation of snow in #Madrid ❄❄ It is recommended to limit the movements and the use of chains to circulate. For information on mobility in the city you can check our account @cgm_madrid #BorrascaFilomena – Madrid City Council (@MADRID) January 8, 2021

The main rail operator, Renfe, reported delays and limitations in its service before announcing a closure of operations that will continue until noon on January 9.

Snowfall could last for 24 hours

According to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency, the snowfall could extend for another 24 hours in the Spanish capital, a panorama considered historic.

“Perhaps we would have to go back to the snowfall of February 1984 or that of March 1971 to find similar precedents, if the forecasts we expect are correct,” said Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency.

As part of the prevention plan, the Madrid authorities closed access to the main parks such as El Retiro and the Prado Museum. Despite this, many in the city went out to enjoy the white landscape left by the storm.

“I have gone out to see and enjoy the snow. There is very little else to do these days (due to the pandemic),” Juan José, a citizen who was in front of El Retiro Park in Madrid, told Reuters.

In Madrid, which together with the regions of Castilla – La Mancha and the east of Valencia are on high alert, schools were closed and waste collection work in the city was suspended.

Real Madrid affected by the closure of the airport

The Real Madrid football club was trapped on a plane for more than two hours due to the storm that caused the closure of the Barajas airport.

“They told us the outlook is bleak. The runways are closed and the ice removal machines are for landing,” said a spokesman for the group.

The white team, current Spanish soccer champions, had to travel to the city of Pamplona, ​​in the north of the country, to face Osasuna on Saturday, January 9, for matchday 18 of La Liga.

With EFE and Reuters