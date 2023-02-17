Spain | The Spanish government criticized the mayor of Barcelona for cutting ties with Israel

According to the Foreign Minister, the decision was based on the mayor’s personal assessments.

of Spain the government criticized the mayor of Barcelona on Friday for cutting off the city’s relations with Israel. According to the government, it is a unilateral action that is of no use.

Barcelona’s leftist mayor Ada Colau sent last week to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin to Netanyahu a letter in which he said he was cutting ties in response to Israel’s systematic violence against Palestinians.

The decision is largely symbolic, but it includes, among other things, ending the twinning agreement between Tel Aviv and Barcelona.

“Hardly anything good can be achieved by freezing, cutting or deporting, and that’s not how you build a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians,” the foreign minister said.