Spain | The smugglers' muscle boat accelerated towards a small police boat, two died

The smugglers' boat weighed ten times as much as the police boat.

Two A Spanish National Guard police officer was killed when a drug smugglers' muscle boat collided with a smaller police patrol boat in the port of the town of Barbate near the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday evening.

Among other things, the newspaper reported on the matter El País and a radio station Cadena SER. They published videos of the collision from different angles.

Infobae website by the drug boat with four outboard motors was 14 meters long and weighed five tons, while the police Single-engine boat was six meters long and weighed 500 kilograms.

There were a total of six police officers in the police boat. In addition to the two dead, two were injured and the one with more serious injuries is in a coma.

The eight smugglers of the drug boat were arrested on Saturday.