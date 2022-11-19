IVAN ORIO Special delivery. Doha Saturday, November 19, 2022, 19:41



That Luis Enrique likes footballers on the wing is evidence since he offered his first list as coach. The World Cup in Qatar, however, has made it clear that his predilection for interiors goes much further, to the point of turning them into one of the leitmotifs of the project that he began to build four years ago. His Spain is a selection of wingers, players a priori cut from the same pattern but who, according to the Asturian coach, offer different things. Same raw material, different cooking. Of the eight internationals that make up the La Roja attack, seven live close to the lime: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yéremy Pino, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Ansu Fati. Only the eighth passenger, Álvaro Morata, is a pure center forward. When the Atlético striker is not there, some of those mentioned will act as ‘false 9’, but not all of them are suitable for that role.

Versatility has become an incessant search for the coach from Gijón, convinced that the eventual rigidity in the lines reduces the variety of the game and therefore ends up impoverishing it. This maxim seems to contradict the ‘overbooking’ on the sides in the big event in Doha, but according to the criteria of those who have opted for them, they are capable of assuming other roles, of reconverting if the script of a match so advises. Asensio and Olmo are serious candidates to act as a ‘virtual’ striker – the Leipzig footballer already did it in the last Euro Cup in the clash against Italy and his performance was extraordinary in that position. Ferran Torres and Sarabia could also move through that area. Not so Yéremy and Nico, called to open up to the bands, the more the better. Ansu Fati, for his part, has the clearest terrain and could even become a real nine if necessary.

Spain’s debut in Qatar is just around the corner –on Wednesday against Costa Rica at five in the afternoon, Spanish time– and, although making forecasts is a very daring exercise when it is Luis Enrique who manages a bench, Ferran Torres and Sarabia are postulated as the interiors with the most chances of being in the game at Al Thumama Stadium. Del Olmo has been unemployed for a long time due to injury, and Asensio and Ansu Fati entered the list in the photo finish –although both completed an excellent match against Jordan with an electrical connection–. Yéremy Pino has always been on the forward and Nico Williams has worked to date as a revulsion; against Switzerland to lead the final rush in search of a draw, against Portugal to assist Morata and in Amman to wake up the rest of the siesta.

hit percentage

The truth is that the coach has a considerable percentage of success when choosing his wingmen, as has been shown for example with the Athletic player. The slogans are clear. Always looking forward, combining tackles from the outside and inside to confuse their markers and move almost close to the line so that the midfielders have space to create. As a climax, do not hesitate to look at the goal. The lack of goals is one of the endemic ills of La Roja and the Asturian coach wants the wingers to be daring and not limit themselves to putting good shipments into the area or looking for filtered passes. They must become the ideal complement to the midfield, the ones that are offered when the midfield teammates need to take the pressure off and the ones that lead the attack when there is a recovery of the ball near the area.

In fact, the latter is one of the main reasons why the coach has so far opted for Torres and Sarabia just a few days before Spain’s debut in the Qatari capital. He considers them very complete because both are capable of working with or without the ball, a double task that requires significant physical waste. That is to say, that they lavish themselves on defensive tasks, making it difficult for their opponents to get out and closing the wings when the full-backs try to progress. One of Luis Enrique’s great tactical surprises since he took over the reins of the national team featured Olmo and it occurred in the multivenue Eurocup of the pandemic, against Italy. The coach asked him to fall towards the center near the midfield and the Terrassa footballer completely upset his rivals. The Catalan exemplified the versatility that Luis Enrique pursues.