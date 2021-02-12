Spain The sauna heater for sauna entrepreneurs in the Canary Islands has been cold for almost a year: When life is abroad, not even a pandemic drives to Finland

The corona pandemic halted direct flights to the Canary Islands and put the region’s economy tight. The Finns of Gran Canaria feel that the islands are isolated, but leaving for Finland is not an option for everyone.

Berry Trujillo (left), Sami Spåra and Jari Karjalainen also took off their shirts to pose in their sauna, even though it has not been heated since last March. The Finnish sauna is located in the pool area of ​​Green Field in the beach resort of Playa del Inglés.­

Anna Venejärvi

17:06

Gran Canaria Fiber has remained cold for ten months in the Kontula Pearl sauna in Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria. Sauna owners Sami Spåra and Jari Karjalainen as well as working as a sauna host Berry Trujillo snuggled on the benches for the first time since last March – albeit just for demonstration purposes. They do not heat the sauna just for themselves, and they are still not allowed to take customers there.