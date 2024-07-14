Spain was the best team at the European Championship and confirmed this in the final, where they managed to overcome their nerves, England’s approach and the doubts generated by a talented but perhaps very young team. But the brilliance of their players allowed them to achieve a well-deserved victory, 2-1, to obtain their fourth crown.

Luis de la Fuente’s men deservedly celebrated. There are players for the present and for the future, like Lamine Yamal, who appeared to set up the action that unblocked a very tough match.

The first half was tense. It was very noticeable, especially in the young Spanish team, which seemed to feel the pressure of the final from the start. They did not play with the same solvency as they did during the rest of the campaign, in which they reached the final with six consecutive victories.

In those first 45 minutes, Luis de la Fuente’s men only came close to threatening once, with a shot from Fabián Ruiz that became the only challenge for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England looked to play it safe and try to surprise Spain with quick counterattacks, but they only really created one chance in the first half, and that was in added time, with a shot from Phil Foden that Unaí Simón saved.

The second half comeback gave Spain the title

It was not an easy prospect for Spain, especially after losing Rodrigo Hernandez to a muscle injury, who left the field complaining of pain in the back of his left thigh. Martín Zubimendi came on in his place.

However, the second half seemed to give Spain a new lease of life, and they began to flirt with scoring until they finally got it: Lamine Yamal’s freshness allowed him to drift diagonally into the centre and shift play to the left, where Nico Williams curled a cross past Pickford in the 47th minute.

The 1-0 lead put Spain against England. They had three clear chances in 15 minutes: Dani Olmo missed one a minute after the first goal, trying to put the ball close to the post and he shot it wide.

Williams looked to make it two with a shot from distance, but the effort was off target. Lamine Yamal then made a stop to get past the defender and finish low. Pickford’s saving hand prevented the second.

Gareth Southgate attempted to regain control of the game with two changes, first bringing on Ollie Watkins for Karry Kane, then Cole Palmer for Kobbie Mainoo. The second change took effect almost immediately.

A Bukayo Saka run found Jude Bellingham in the heart of the area. The Real Madrid player touched it back and Palmer hit a low shot from outside the area to tie the game in the 72nd minute, a couple of minutes after coming on.

A player who came off the bench also scored the goal that gave Spain the lead again. Mikel Oyarzabal, who replaced Alvaro Morata in the 67th minute, scored the 2-1 in the 85th minute, joining Marc Cuccurella to open the play and then getting into the area to receive a one-two and finish on goal.

England did not give up. They had a chance to equalise in the 90th minute, when Declan Rice had a double chance. The first was cleared off the line, and on the rebound, he headed the ball over the goal. It ended with a scare, but Spain won a more than deserved title.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

