MADRID. The Popular Party wins but does not break through. And Pedro Sánchez returns to amaze. The partial results of the Spanish policies leave an entire country in suspense until late in the evening, showcasing a post-electoral scenario still to be deciphered, especially in terms of governance prospects. But they at least partially deny the predictions of the day before.

Considered doomed by many polls, the Socialist Party led by the outgoing prime minister is holding out, with a result similar to the one obtained four years ago (at the time there were 120 seats in Parliament). While the leader of the center-right, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, sees the prospect of an immediate arrival at Moncloa, which he thought he now had within reach, fading away. Also because even the result of its main potential ally, the ultra-conservative Vox party, is not enough to guarantee sufficient overall numbers to form a stable majority: it loses almost 20 seats compared to the current 52, a much lower haul than what leader Santiago Abascal and his followers aspired to.

The centre-left coalition in government in the last legislature thus managed to partially dodge the conservative wave announced by the administrative and municipal elections of last May 28, from which it came out clearly defeated. Now, however, the prospects seem different.

With over 95% of the votes counted, some conclusions are already evident. For example, the fact that the People’s Party and the Socialists got practically equal in terms of the number of votes (about 32% each), a clear sign of support for the traditional parties after years of strong political fragmentation. Even the two formations that complete the centre-right and centre-left blocks (Vox on one side and Sumar on the other) are almost at the same point: around 12%.

What makes the difference is the complex electoral law in force in Spain, which causes differences in the allocation of seats according to the districts (corresponding to the provinces). And so, the Popular Party clearly takes first place, with 136 possible seats, keeping Sánchez’s Socialist Party at arm’s length (projections give it 122). Vox and Sumar (a coalition that includes Podemos and other parties), for their part, obtain much more similar results: 33 for the former, 31 for the latter.

The general picture is therefore that of a possible impasse. Even together, the Popular Party and Vox in fact remain 6-7 seats away from the threshold of an absolute majority in Congress (176). Even further away the Psoe-Sumar tandem.

Again, it could all depend on the local parties, several of which, however, have performed worse than four years ago. This is the case, for example, of the Catalan separatists of Esquerra Republicana, who with their 13 seats in the last legislature had had a key specific weight to guarantee the investiture of the last government and now they go down to 7 deputies. The Basque Nationalist Party also lost a seat, compared to the 6 it held so far, as happened to the Galician autonomists of Bng. While the results are improving for the radical Basques of Eh BIldu, who pass from 5 to 6 seats despite the harsh attacks they have often been subjected to by the right for being political representatives of pro-independence issues in the past also defended with the armed struggle of ETA.

The overall puzzle of the Spanish Parliament is therefore even more complex to complete than the one released from the polls in 2019. And now the next moves of the leaders of the various parties must be awaited. In the meantime, the popular party nonetheless show satisfaction at having managed to overcome their socialist rivals by becoming the first force in Parliament: in front of the national headquarters of Feijóo’s party in Madrid, in via Genova 13, the music to celebrate the victory has already started.