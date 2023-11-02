Meeting in Barcelona, ​​leaders of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) announced this November 2 an agreement with which the independentists promise to contribute seven more votes in the investiture session of the current president of the Spanish Government acting, Pedro Sánchez, and candidate to repeat the leadership of the next legislature. The agreement reached includes a controversial amnesty plan for politicians convicted of the 2017 secessionist attempt.

An unprecedented (and controversial) agreement between the Spanish ruling party and the Catalan independence movement to bring about a new investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

From the Catalan capital, the acting Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the head of the Catalan opposition, Salvador Illa, of the Party of Socialists of Catalonia (PSC), announced this Thursday, November 2, that they signed an agreement with the president of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party, Oriol Junqueras, so that this bench supports Sánchez’s investiture session with seven votesscheduled for the next few days.

“We have just signed an agreement with ERC for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez and also to guarantee the stability of the progressive legislature that we aspire to open,” said Bolaños.

The official leader added that it is an agreement that brings them closer “to the investiture and a progressive government.”

Amnesty for the Catalan independence movement at the center of the agreement

The pact focuses on two confirmed axes: amnesty for pro-independence politicians and social and financial demands for the autonomous community. Among them, that the State assumes part of the regional debt and the integral transfer to the generalitat from the funds of the Rodalies train service. A transfer that will be made progressively.

In addition, the Republicans put on the table a way to address the self-determination of Catalonia. However, the Government has not yet confirmed a consensus on this matter.

At the heart of the controversy is the possible amnesty law. This Thursday, Junqueras made it clear that, in exchange for the votes of his political party, the independentists obtain a complete pardon decreed by the State that would erase all the crimes of those convicted and investigated for the celebration of the 2017 secessionist referendum, not authorized by government.

Catalonia wins with an amnesty that is for everyone. Catalonia wins in the political negotiation with the continuity of the dialogue table. Catalonia wins in the most immediate area, with the full transfer of Rodalies, stated the leader of Esquerra Republicana.

However, discussions about amnesty continue with other political forces. Details of the eventual rule will be released when negotiations conclude.

“As soon as those last details that are being discussed with other political forces are finalized, then we will be able to explain the amnesty law in its entirety,” promised the acting Minister of the Presidency.

The parties reach this agreement after months in which the independence movement has tightened the fence for the formation of a new government, after the inconclusive general and early elections last summer.

In those elections, no political movement achieved an absolute majority to govern. Although the leader of the opposition Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, obtained first place and King Felipe VI nominated him as the first candidate for the formation of the Government, His two investiture sessions failed.

Subsequently, Pedro Sánchez became the new nominee by the monarch to seek to be invested in the Congress of Deputies. Since then, the ruling party has intensified its negotiations to guarantee the votes to repeat the leadership of the Government.

How is the political board for Sánchez’s investiture?

Taking into account the results of the elections, the PSOE has the support of its 121 deputies, to whom would be added the 31 of the left-wing allied formation Sumar and predictably the six Basque independence deputies of EH Bildu and the five of the nationalists. Basques of the PNV.

Even so, He would need at least another 13 votes to complete the absolute majority. Those votes are in the hands of the Catalan independence parties, Esquerra Republicana (ERC), which obtained seven seats in Parliament in the last elections on July 23, and Junts per Catalunya, which has seven other parliamentarians, so the support of these groups is crucial.

The head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, delivers his speech during the investiture debate in the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, on July 22, 2019. Zipi/Pool via Reuters

With the pact agreement reached on November 2, the votes of Esquerra Republicana would be guaranteed and Sánchez is getting closer to his goal.

The only thing missing is the votes of Junts per Catalunya, whose demands are similar to those of the Republicans.

However, the bench of the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, continues to tighten the rope. Shortly after the announcement of the agreement this Thursday, from Brussels, Puigdemont ruled out closing a pact with the ruling party for now, therefore prolonging the negotiations.

Junts per Catalunya has expressed disagreement with the PSOE over who the amnesty law would benefit.

With local media