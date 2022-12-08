Among the main accused of Spain’s debacle in the World Cup in Qatar is Ferran Torres, who after the elimination of the Red Furies was very harsh with the Spanish press. However, getting the piqued answer from MisterChip…

Among the main accused of Spain’s debacle in the World Cup in Qatar is Ferran Torres. After all, the Barcelona striker has a sort of… original sin to pay for, namely the family relationship with Luis Enrique. The striker is the boyfriend of Sira, the coach’s daughter, which was the pretext for many fans to attack him, arguing that he got the place in the team for this reason and not for his qualities. Not that the footballer didn’t respond in kind, because after the elimination of the Red Furies he was very harsh with the Spanish press, accusing them of having rowed against the national team precisely because of personal dislikes towards the coach or towards some players (himself included). . See also Sonia Bompastor: first champion of the Champions as technical director and as a player

MisterChip’s attack — But this stance was not liked at all by one of the most popular Spanish journalists, namely MisterChip. The statistician spoke to the microphones of AS and launched a frontal attack against Ferran Torres… “I didn’t like him at all, he had a bad game and was even more bad after the match. To Ferran Torres I want to say one thing. When you don’t you were still born, there were already many people who had been crying for the national team for years, so we don’t need you to tell us who is on the national team bandwagon and who isn’t. When you were still a sperm there were many, including me , who would have given their lives for the Spanish national team.”

The lack of humility — Not exactly conciliatory words from MisterChip, who continued to take it out on the Barcelona striker. “Don’t you dare say who’s on the wagon and who’s not, because you’re nobody. And least of all after the game you played. What you had to do was apologize, like your coach did, because you played a game Absurd that Luis Enrique is here apologizing while you arrive at the press conference with your chest out saying who’s with the national team and who’s not, asking if we’ve seen the match or if we’ve made up the first half. Go home, look back at the game and then apologize. Sometimes you have to be a little more humble and down to earth.” And if the press didn’t like Ferran before, let alone now… See also MotoGP | Jarvis: "I want to reach ten titles with Yamaha before I stop"

December 8, 2022

