Inconclusive elections in Spain. The Popular Party (PP) was the bank with the largest number of seats, but far from the absolute majority. It does not reach it even by joining the positions obtained by its ally, the far-right Vox. Meanwhile, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, was the second most voted force. However, it could consider governance if, in addition to joining its ally Sumar, it reaches agreements with other political formations such as Junts. The governance of Spain, in the air.

The left in Spain resists. Despite the onslaught of the conservatives of the Popular Party (PP), the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, could add the necessary seats to govern.

The comeback of the left-wing block is expected, after with more than 95% of the votes counted, the PP obtained 136 seats and its ally, the far-right Vox, reached 33 deputies, which leaves them out of the absolute majority to govern. In Spain, it is necessary to obtain at least 176 seats in the Legislature to form a majority.

For its part, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) obtained 122 positions in Congress and the Sumar movement, which governs alongside Sánchez, obtained 31 positions.

Although the left group does not obtain an absolute majority either, they could achieve it with the sum of the deputies of other remaining political parties. Among them, Esquerra Republicana and EH Bildu, movements with which Sánchez has already joined forces to approve some of his government projects, which has cost him strong criticism, although until now he has not governed with them.

Combination of images shows from left to right the current president of the Spanish Government and candidate for re-election for the Socialist Party (PSOE) Pedro Sánchez, the leader and candidate of the conservative Popular Party Alberto Núñez Feijoo, the Minister of Labor and Social Economy and candidate of the leftist Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, and the leader of the far-right VOX, Santiago Abascal, casting their votes during the general elections in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2023. © AFP/Javier Soriano, Pierre-Philippe Marcou, Oscar del Pozo, Thomas Coex

Esquerra Republicana (ER) currently has 7 seats, EH Bildu 6, Junts per Catalunya 7 and the Basque Nationalist Party 5.

Undoubtedly, a bittersweet victory for the Spanish right, while governability is uncertain. Long faces in the PP, optimism on the left and the possible alliances on both sides in the struggle to form a coalition government have yet to be seen.

In the deck of options, there is also a possible new call for elections.

News in development…

With local media