The Popular Party (PP) wins the regional elections in Madrid with 43% of the votesAlthough he will need the far-right party Vox to govern, according to the GAD-3 poll released at the close of polling stations.

With these results, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has the investiture in her hand, for which it would even only be enough to count on Vox’s abstention in a possible second vote. The candidate could be proclaimed president again thanks to a greater number of votes in favor than against.

The poll reflects a clear victory for the PP by doubling its current 30 seats, compared to Ángel Gabilondo’s socialists, who are left between 12 and 19 deputies. Another of the beneficiaries of this survey is Vox, which even has the possibility of improving the results of two years ago by two representatives, while Más Madrid could obtain between one and four more deputies.

The PP, in power in the Madrid regional government for 26 years, obtains between 62 and 65 deputies, below 69 where the absolute majority is located. Vox gets 9% of the votes and maintains the 12 deputies it has, being able to reach 14.

The PP doubles the 30 seats it had since 2019. The second party is the Socialist, with 18% of the votes and drop of the 37 deputies who had between 25 and 28. The also progressive party More Madrid (split from Podemos) obtains 16% of the votes and between 21 and 24 seats.

Podemos is located in the last position cwith 7.9% of the votes and between 10 and 11 deputies compared to the 7 who had. The three left forces do not reach an absolute majority together The conservative Citizens Party, which formed a government in the last legislature with the PP, is outside the Madrid Assembly, according to the survey.

The effect that United We could pursue with the appointment of Pablo Iglesias as a candidate despite having to leave the position of Vice President of the Government, would be reduced to an irrelevant expectation, since in the best of the cases it would obtain five more deputies that would not be sufficient to raise the bloc of the left towards the victory.

The voting day has been marked by high citizen participation. The 7:00 p.m. data released by the Community exceeded 69%, 11 points more than the one registered two years ago (58.13%).

