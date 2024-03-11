Spain | The police suspect: Banksy fakes were sold for up to 1,500 euros

Works imitating Banksy's art were sold for up to 1,500 euros.

of Spain The police have arrested four people on suspicion of being a British street artist Banksy about falsifying and selling the works, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The police of the Catalonia region said last Thursday that they raided the studio of an apartment in the city of Zaragoza, where fake works were being prepared. The works were put up for sale through auction houses, specialty shops and online platforms.

Investigators seized nine works and traced at least 25 sold works to Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Scotland, Reuters reports.

Police suspects four people of fraud and crimes against intellectual property rights.

Some of the perpetrators were young followers of Banksy's street art in financial difficulties, who created works in Banksy's style and initially sold them for only 80 euros, according to the police, according to Reuters.

However, the operation involved persons who had knowledge of the market for graphic works, and who put fake works up for sale. Up to 1,500 euros were asked for a single work, reports AFP.

The street artist Banksy, who became world famous in the 21st century, has never revealed his name or face.