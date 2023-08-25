Spain, the players of the national team: “The kiss was not consensual. Never again on the pitch until Rubiales resigns.”

The women’s national soccer team, fresh winners of the World Cup, will no longer take the field as long as Luis Rubiales remains in charge. The players communicated this in a joint note after the kiss on the mouth given to Jenni Hermoso during the ceremony for the victory of the World Cup and the refusal by the president of the Spanish football federation to resign. A case that has also aroused indignation within the government, with the tough stance of Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, who today called for “urgent measures”.

The note, published by the footballers’ union Futpro, also reports a sharp denial by Hermoso, in response to Rubiales’ defense who today defined the kiss exchanged at the ceremony as “consensual”.

“I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me”, the words reported. “I do not tolerate my word being questioned and even less words being invented that I have not said”, continues the note, in which the world champions have communicated that they will not play again as long as the current management remains in office.

#Spain #players #national #team #pitch #Rubiales #resigned