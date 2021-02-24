There is no longer a statue honoring the dictator in Spain. The last of its kind was debunked on Tuesday in Melilla. “Historic day: the last statue of Franco on the public highway in Spain, which was in our city, has been removed”, announced, on Twitter, the local government of this Spanish enclave claimed by Morocco. A law passed in 2007 under the government of socialist José Luis Zapatero obliges mayors to remove from public space the symbols of the apology for the dictatorship or the Francoist camp during the civil war (1936-1939). Many right-wing local administrations refused to comply. But here it is now fully applied. When he came to power in 2018, the current Socialist Prime Minister, at the head of a coalition with Podemos, had made the exhumation of Franco’s remains from the monumental mausoleum where it rested a priority for his government. C. D.