The Catalan independence parties prepare to form government after winning an absolute majority in the elections held yesterday Sunday, despite the fact that the Socialists were the most voted party in a key region for Spanish politics.

The pro-independence formations argue that their votes add up to more than half of the votes issued this past Sunday, while the Party of Socialists of Catalonia (PSC) defends that it corresponds to them to govern as they are the most voted force, tied in seats with the Republican Esquerra of Catalonia (ERC).

The absolute majority is in 68 of the 135 seats in Parliament, in which ERC will have 33, which added to the 32 from JxCat, a formation promoted by the former Catalan president who escaped to Belgium Carles Puigdemont, and another 9 from the radical independentista Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), would allow them to govern comfortably.

The new Catalan Parliament has a maximum until March 12 to be constituted and from that date until March 26 to elect the President of Catalonia, first by absolute majority and if not achieved, by simple majority.

To govern in Catalonia the republicans of ERC count on the rest of the pro-independence forces. ERC spokeswoman Marta Vilalta defended that the independence movement reaches “the historical goal of having exceeded 50 percent” of the votes and praised his candidate, Pere Aragonès, as the new president of the Generalitat, the Catalan Government.

“A very clear message both to the Spanish State and to the international community, that Catalonia wants to decide its future and build its own State, “he stressed.

Vilalta warned the socialists that it could happen to them like Cs four years ago, who won but without sufficient support to govern.

The socialists without the extreme right

The PSC candidate for the presidency of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, He was open to contacting everyone except Vox, with the aim of leaving behind the independence process in Catalonia (northeast).

“My party has won the elections in Catalonia and it is up to me to present my candidacy, he stressed, without specifying what possible alliances it is considering.

The former Minister of Health was the bet of the party of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to recover lost ground in Catalonia in the face of secessionism and almost doubled the 17 seats achieved in the previous elections of 2017 by the Socialists.

Sánchez presides over a coalition government with the left-wing formation United We Can, but so far he has needed support such as ERC in the Spanish Parliament to carry out key issues such as state budgets.

In Comú Podem advocated instead for ERC to lift its veto on the PSC to form a left-wing Executive, but without JxCat.

Vox’s far-right burst onto the stage and the center-right of Ciudadanos (Cs) and the Popular Party collapsed.

Vox warned that whatever the next Catalan government, will exercise a “total opposition”, considering that the results in Catalonia are “bad for Spain”, due to the victory in votes of the PSC and the majority of the independence movement.

The leadership of the PP seeks for its part that the worst result in its history in Catalonia do not harm your national leader, Pablo Casado, trying to downplay Vox’s unprecedented advancement.

The national leader of Citizens (Liberals), Inés Arrimadas, assures that neither his resignation nor the dismissal of any other party official is being proposed, although critical voices within the party demand it, after going from being the most voted formation four years ago to be placed as the penultimate force with just 6 seats.

The Catalan elections were held between biosecurity measures against covid-19 and with a record abstention, Well, only 53.5 percent voted of voters, with an unprecedented increase in voting by mail, which tripled.

The elections included the participation in the electoral campaign of independence leaders imprisoned for crimes such as secession after the referendum and the unilateral declaration of independence of 2017, when the Catalan Government granted them a regime of semi-freedom, which until this Monday was not appealed by the Prosecutor’s Office .

Source: EFE and AFP

PB