Spain | The incumbent leftist Prime Minister Sánchez is aiming to form a government

There were elections in Spain at the end of July. The right-wing People’s Party (PP) became the largest party in the elections.

Neither the right-wing nor the left-wing parties got an outright majority in the lower house of the Spanish Parliament. Forming a government has been difficult.

The right-wing PP became the largest party after gaining 136 seats in the 350-seat House of Representatives. The Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) came second with 122 seats.

Socialist Labor’s Sánchez, the acting prime minister, said on Wednesday that his party would first try to win the lower house speaker’s seat on Thursday.

He also announced that he intends to ask for Parliament’s confidence in forming a left-led government.

On Wednesday, Sánchez did not say who the government partners would be, but according to Reuters, he has previously stated his intentions to join hands with the far-leftist Sumari.

According to Reuters, small regional parties will play a key role in determining who will become the new prime minister.