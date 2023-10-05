Around three thousand people have been evacuated from their homes in Tenerife, Spain, after the huge fire that broke out on the Canary island on August 15 was reactivated. The reactivation of the fire, declared at level 2, was favored by the record and unusual temperatures recorded in this month of October. As the regional government explains, firefighters are trying to put out the flames in the north east of the island.

On Facebook, the vice president of the regional government, Lope Afonso, wrote that around 2,400 people were evacuated as a precaution from the town of Santa Ursula and another 600 from La Orotava. At the moment Tenerife’s most popular tourist areas have not been affected and its two airports are operating normally.